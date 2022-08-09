Watch: The rich heritage of Jodeghat, the home of tribal warrior Kumram Bheem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Minister KT Rama Rao shared an enthralling video of Jodeghat, the village of Kumram Bheem, the revolutionary leader from the Gond tribe.

Around 380 km from Hyderabad, on the Jodeghat hillock, is a tribal museum that bears witness to the culture of the indigenous people that live there. Legend has it that it was the same hillock where Kumram Bheem and his associates died fighting with the Nizam’s forces.

This Kumram Bheem Memorial is a modern architectural structure inaugurated in October 2016. The museum exhibits photographs and paintings that show the day-to-day life of tribes.

One can reach the museum on Kerameri highlands in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district by road through Kamareddy and Nizamabad. Along the drive that will stretch over seven and a half hours, you will find scenic valleys full of lush green trees.

Apart from the museum, old waterfalls in the depths of forests and apple farms are other attractions. The Babezhari waterfall there comes down from a 70 feet hillock that makes it look magnificent, especially between June and December.

With beautiful surroundings that will take you closer to nature, it is a perfect weekend getaway that will also help you understand the rich heritage of tribes in our region.

This #IndigenousDay let me introduce you to Adivasi warrior Sri Komuram Bheem’s beautiful village JodenGhat #Telangana Govt has built a beautiful museum in memory of Sri Komuram Bheem at his native pic.twitter.com/owKQz6Oozv — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 9, 2022