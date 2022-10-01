‘Reservation hike CM’s Dasara gift for tribals’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Zilla Parishad chairperosn Kova Laxmi performs Kssheerabhishekam to a flex poster of K Chandrashekhar Rao in Asifabad on Saturday.

Adilabad: Adilabad Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan termed the hike of reservations for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in education and employment from the existing 6 percent to 10 per cent a historical decision made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He was speaking after performing a ‘ksheerabhishekam’ to a poster of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to mark the occasion in Utnoor mandal centre on Saturday.

“It’s a historical moment. Tribal communities are elated to learn the news. All tribal habitations and streets are reverberating with grand celebrations, hailing the Chief Minister for making the bold decision. Tribal children will be able to find more opportunities in education and employment sectors. They can achieve social and economic empowerment and live with self-respect,” he said.

Calling the move a Dasara gift to the tribal community, he said the State government had already introduced a slew of schemes for the welfare of the STs and that the Chief Minister had special concern for marginalised communities. A major chunk of the annual budget was allocated for improving the infrastructure of tribal habitations.

Tribal leaders Marsakola Tirupathi, Gedem Narayana, former MPTCs Ramesh Banoth, and Kodapa Radhabai, Jaivanth Rao and many others were present.

Meanwhile, Asifabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi said no governments had enhanced the reservations for STs so far, but Chandrashekhar Rao had made the historical decision. She also performed a ksheerabhishekam to a poster of the Chief Minister at her residence.

A festive mood prevailed in tribal villages across the erstwhile Adilabad district. Leaders of the tribal communities hailed Chandrashekhar Rao for hiking the reservations.