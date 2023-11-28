Elaborate security arrangements made for Nov 30 polls in Nizamabad

According to Nizamabad Police Commissioner Kalmeswar Shingenavar, as many as 3500 police personnel and 1200 central forces have been deployed to conduct the elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Nizamabad: Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the district in a bid to ensure that Thursday’s Assembly polls are conducted in a peaceful manner.

Apart from this about 250 patrolling parties, Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), Striking Force and Special Striking Teams have been formed and arrangements have been made for strict enforcement of the Election Code of Conduct, he said.

Following the campaign for November 30 assembly polls coming to an end at 5 pm on Tuesday, Section 144 had come into force in all the six constituencies in the district and more than 5 people moving together or assembling had been prohibited during the period, he said, adding that the Section 144 would continue till December 4.

Political parties and candidates would not be allowed to hold meetings and door-to-door campaigns during the 48-hours silence period before the polling day, he informed. Stringent action would be initiated against political parties and persons violating the Model Code of Conduct, he warned.