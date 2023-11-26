Telangana polls: 412 counting staff to be deputed for December 3 counting in Nizamabad

Prior to the State Assembly vote count scheduled for December 3, polling officials arranged training sessions for counting staff across all six constituencies in the district on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:41 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Prior to the State Assembly vote count scheduled for December 3, polling officials arranged training sessions for counting staff across all six constituencies in the district on Sunday.

Nizamabad: Ahead of the counting of votes for the State Assembly on December 3, training for the counting staff of all the six constituencies in the district was organised by the polling officials on Sunday.

According to district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, a total of 412 counting staff have been appointed keeping 25 percent additional staff in reserve as per the instructions of the Election Commission in order to be able to count the votes in the six assembly segments round wise.

Among the counting staff there are 143 supervisors, 143 assistant supervisors and 126 micro observers, he informed.

Training classes would be conducted for the selected staff to make them understand about the nature of the job and other important procedures on Monday, the collector said.

The votes casted in the six assembly constituencies of Nizamabad district will be counted at the Government Women’s and Boys’ Polytechnic Colleges in Nizamabad district headquarters.