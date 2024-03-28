Elderly carpenter killed as van mows down him in Asifabad

Jamboju Prabhakar died on the spot when he came under the wheels of the van.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 12:23 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 66-year old carpenter was killed on the spot when a cattle-laden van mowed down him while walking on the road in Wankidi mandal centre on Wednesday night.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector Dolakasi Sagar, in a press statement, said that Jamboju Prabhakar of mandal headquarters died on the spot when he came under the wheels of the van. The carpenter was returning from Laxminagar at the time of the mishap. Van, coming from Maharashtra was heading to Hyderabad.

Rash and negligent driving by the driver of the van is suspected to be the cause of the mishap. Satthemma, wife of Prabhakar, lodged a complaint with the police. A case of hit and run was registered against the driver. Investigations were taken up.