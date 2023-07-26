Elderly couple found murdered in Kamareddy

The police reported that the couple, former owners of a grocery store in Rythu Nagar, were killed by unknown individuals after midnight.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Representational Image.

Kamareddy: An elderly couple was found murdered in Rythu Nagar of Bikur mandal of the district on Tuesday late night. They were identified as Narayana (70) and Sulochana (64).

According to police, the couple, who used to run a grocery store in Rythu Nagar, were murdered by unknown persons after midnight. While the husband was allegedly beaten to death by the assailants, his wife was found hanging at the hall. The incident came to light after their nephew Krishnamurthy came on Wednesday morning. He knocked on the door several times and when there was no response, he entered the house from the backdoor and found both of them dead.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.