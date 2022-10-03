Elderly man who questioned alcoholic beaten to death in Vizag

06:51 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Visakhapatnam: A 75- year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a youngster, allegedly an alcoholic, in Kailasapuram in the city on Monday morning.

Durgaprasad, 23, who according to the police, moved around with anti-social elements, had parked his two-wheeler obstructing an auto-rickshaw in the morning near the residence of Narayana Rao, father of senior journalist N. Nageswara Rao, in the city. When the latter questioned him, Durgaprasad hit him in the face.

Narayana Rao fell down but Durgaprasad continued to punch him in the chest, resulting in his death on the spot.

Police took Durgaprasad into custody and have booked a case.