Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
Elderly woman killed as van rams moped in Asifabad

The other two survived with minor injuries. Rajeshwar, the son of Shanthabai, lodged a complaint with the police.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 3 April 2024, 11:45 PM
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 65-year old woman was killed when a van hit the moped on which she was travelling at a toll plaza near Wankidi mandal centre on Wednesday.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector Dolakasi Sagar said Jadi Shanthabai of Indani village succumbed to injuries she suffered when the van hit the two-wheeler on which she along with two others were travelling.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died. The other two survived with minor injuries. Rajeshwar, the son of Shanthabai, lodged a complaint with the police.

A hit and run case was registered against the driver of the van, who went absconding following the accident. Efforts were onto nab him.

