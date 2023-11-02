Hyderabad: Election nominations to commence from Friday

Updated On - 07:02 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: With less than a month left until polls, district election officers are all set to receive candidate nominations starting Friday. Returning Officers (ROs) of all 15 constituencies in Hyderabad District will be accepting nominations till November 10.

The candidates can obtain forms from the RO offices and submit them between 11 am to 3 pm on all working days. Applications can also be filled out online, after which a notarized hard copy must be submitted to RO on the requested date.

Instructing candidates to ensure that all columns of the form are filled, District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose in a press statement asked them to also attach a copy of their name mentioned in the constituency electoral roll.

While recognised national or state parties can propose only one name from each constituency, independent candidates must show at least 10 proposers. Nominations can be submitted either by candidates themselves or by their proposer, election agent, or a person authorised in writing. They are also required to pay a security deposit of Rs. 10,000 while filing their nominations. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST communities will pay a reduced fee of Rs 5,000, provided they produce their caste certificate.

Ensuring smooth nomination process:

In a bid to help out with nomination paperwork, election authorities have set up a ‘candidate help desk’ under the Assistant Returning Officer at all RO offices. Enforcing Section 144 within 100 meters of all nomination centers in the city to avert any unforeseen incidents, police security will also be tightened, added the DEO.

Along with a 360-degree camera, a videographer will also be present in the RO office to record the proceedings, which will be monitored by the DEO. Further, only three vehicles of the candidate will be allowed within the perimeter, and only five persons including the candidate will be allowed into the RO office.

Election expenditure observers in city:

As candidates start filing their nominations for upcoming legislative assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed eight election expenditure observers to monitor expenses in 15 constituencies of Hyderabad District.

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose informed that the appointed Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers will be reporting to duty on November 3.

While Subodh Singh is appointed as Expenditure Auditor for Musheerabad and Nampally assembly constituencies, Dr. Mitu Agarwal will take care of Jubilee Hills and Sanathnagar. Lakshmikanth Dasappa, Mahesh G., Kundan Yadav, and other officers are also appointed for the remaining constituencies.

Except for one, each of these officers will act as Expenditure Auditors to two constituencies. Further, liaison officers have also been appointed.