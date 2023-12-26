| Patient Who Died Of Co Morbidities At Hyderabads Ogh Tests Positive For Covid

Patient who died of co-morbidities at Hyderabad’s OGH, tests positive for Covid

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A patient, who had died at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Tuesday, has tested positive for Covid infection.

According to hospital authorities, the patient was suffering with severe co-morbid conditions including acute onset of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), left ventricular dysfunction of the heart and acute respiratory disease that caused respiratory failure.

“The deaths are not Covid related. Every patient who gets admitted at OGH mandatorily undergoes Covid testing. The patient in question had severe co-morbid conditions. Our reading of the situation is that JN.1 variant, although infectious, is not virulent. The deaths were due to serious medical illness and not due to Covid,” Superintendent, OGH, Dr G Nagender said.

Hospital officials said that three more patients, who are admitted to the hospital are undergoing treatment for other medical conditions, have also tested positive for Covid. At present, the three patients are in isolation and are in stable condition.