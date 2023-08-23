Ananth Technologies and UoH enter into Memorandum of Agreement

Ananth Technologies will associate with some of the ongoing research efforts at UoH with tunable microwave devices and sensors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: Ananth Technologies, a Hyderabad-based pioneering industry working in the space and strategic sector, have entered into an Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with University of Hyderabad to associate with some of the ongoing research efforts at UoH with tunable microwave devices and sensors.

UoH scientists led by Prof. James Raju have developed a laser based process to reduce the crystallization temperature of ferroelectric thin films from 750 to 250 degrees Centigrade making them compatible with polymer substrates which are widely used in industry.

This enables some of the devices made with these materials that are frequency agile compatible with the microwave integrated circuits that are made by the industry, giving them novel functionalities. The Institute of Eminence of UoH funded the project and Ananth Tech gave a matching grant.

Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao lauded the efforts of Dr.Pavuluri Subba Rao of Ananth Technologies in coming out of ISRO 30 years back and getting into such a visionary entrepreneurial venture which is flourishing now. Dr.Subba Rao said that India is a country where 120 crore people live on their own entrepreneurial efforts whether it is by being a farmer or a tech start up.

The ceremony was attended by the Registrar of the University, Dr.Devesh Nigam, Chairman of MoU Committee, Prof.Sivakumar, R&D Coordinator, Prof.Samrat L Sabat, IoE Director, Prof.M.Ghanshyam Krishna, the MoA coordinator, Dr.Pratap Kollu and the PRO, Ashish Jacob Thomas.