| Under Trial Prisoner Dies At Ogh

Under trial prisoner dies at OGH

The victim Mudavath Janu (36), was sent to remand at Central Prison Chanchalguda on February 6.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 04:51 PM

Hyderabad: An under-trial prisoner admitted at Central Prison Chanchalguda died at OGH on Sunday night.

The victim Mudavath Janu (36), was sent to remand at Central Prison Chanchalguda on February 6.

He was arrested by Rajendranagar police in connection with a Non Bailable Warrant pending in theft case.

According to jail authorities, Mudavath complained of health issues around Sunday night and was shifted to OGH where he died while undergoing treatment early in morning.

A case is registered and investigation going on.