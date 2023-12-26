Mask up, officials tell people as Covid cases rise

Patients with chronic heart ailments, kidney diseases, patients on dialysis, those recovering or undergoing cancer treatment, diabetics, etc must avoid public spaces

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 11:20 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The time is ripe for people with compromised immunity to mandatorily start wearing masks and avoid crowded gatherings, as a precaution from Covid infections, which have started to rise steadily in different States, senior health authorities and public health experts in Hyderabad said.

Doctors acknowledge that among the vulnerable population, Covid is destabilising their underlying co-morbid conditions. Patients with chronic heart ailments, kidney diseases, patients on dialysis, those recovering or undergoing cancer treatment, diabetics, etc must avoid public spaces.

At present, only healthy individuals are getting infected by Covid and they are able to recover without any major health complications. However, even a mild variant like JN.1 could have a huge impact and trigger severe consequences among senior citizens. The situation could change quickly if large population of vulnerable individuals with compromised immunity get infected by Covid.

“That’s why, we are advising mandatory masks for senior citizens and individuals with vulnerable immunity, in case they have to venture out of their homes. Such individuals should avoid going out for some time to avoid the infection. Covid tends to become severe among such persons and they should take precautions,” says Superintendent, OGH, Dr G Nagender.

At present, the majority of patients admitted to government hospitals in Hyderabad with Covid symptoms do not have severe symptoms. None of the recovering patients, who have symptoms and are admitted to Government hospitals in Hyderabad, need ventilator support.

“We are treating four Covid positive patients but none of them have severe symptoms. However, I firmly believe it is the vulnerable population who are at a big risk. If they get infected, there will be very little time for caregivers to save their lives. They should mask up immediately,” says Superintendent, Chest Hospital, Dr Mahaboob Khan.

While getting administered with a fresh dose of Covid vaccine booster shot is not necessary, senior physicians in Hyderabad advocate that venturing out in public areas and protection through masks would give some protection from Covid.