Youngster hacked to death in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Jagtial: A youngster was hacked to death in broad daylight by unidentified persons in Thungur of Birpur mandal on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, Jukindi Vamshi, who was working with a driving school in the village, was moving on a two-wheeler to work when four persons waylaid him and attacked him with an axe, killing him on the spot. The assailants fled the spot along with the mobile phone of the deceased.

Jagtial Rural CI Arif Ali Khan visited the spot. Though the exact reason is not yet known, a love affair was said to be the reason for the murder.

According to villagers, Vamshi had an affair with a woman of the same village and her parents had refused to perform their marriage as both of them belonged to different castes.

Recently, she was married to another person from the same village. However, she was not interested in living with him and had returned to her mother’s home. Enraged over this, the woman’s family members might have killed Vamshi, villagers said.

The body was shifted to Jagtial government hospital. Police are investigating.