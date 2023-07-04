Dharmapuri temple town revamped in a big way

Besides the development of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and its allied temples, laying of internal roads, town beautification and other works were taken up with Rs 141 crore in Dharmapuri temple town

Jagtial: The face of Dharmapuri temple town has changed with the completion of various developmental works. Giving top priority for the development of temples as well as temple towns, the State government had focused on the revamp of Dharmapuri and developing it as a temple city.

Besides the development of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and its allied temples, laying of internal roads, town beautification and other works were taken up with Rs 141 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with family members had participated in the Godavari Pushkaralu held in Dharmapuri in July 2015. The Chief Minister again visited the shrine in August 2019.

During his visits, he promised to develop the temple and town on all fronts. While the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs.10 crore, Rs.25 crore was sanctioned after the upgradation of Dharmapuri as a municipality in 2018. Local MLA and Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar got sanctioned Rs.100 crore for the development of the temple. Another Rs.6 crore from the DMFT funds was also released.

Besides expanding and laying internal roads, drainages were also constructed to protect the purity of the river Godavari by spending Rs.11.10 crore. The Dharmapuri Community Health Centre was developed by spending Rs.6.30 crore. Besides upgrading the 30-bedded hospital into a 50-bedded hospital, a dialysis center, oxygen plant and ICU beds were also arranged. Works on a Mother and Child Health Centre were taken up with Rs.50 crore. Health Minister T Harish Rao has also assured to sanction another Rs.4.50 crore for the Centre.

The Chinthamani tank was developed as a mini tank bund while open gyms and a Telangana Kreeda Pranganam were also developed. The works on Thummakunta tank beautification and integrated market are in progress.