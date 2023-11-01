Elon Musk’s childhood Halloween Santa costume goes viral

On this occasion, Elon Musk took to X, previously known as Twitter, to post a photograph of himself dressed as Santa Claus at the tender age of five.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:36 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Halloween was originally confined to Western countries, but it has now made its way into India and gained popularity rapidly.

It is celebrated worldwide on October 31st. People mark Halloween by donning costumes of demons and ghosts, hosting Halloween-themed parties, and watching horror movies, among other activities.

On this occasion, Elon Musk took to X, previously known as Twitter, to post a photograph of himself dressed as Santa Claus at the tender age of five. The image is now going viral on social media.

He also wished people on the Halloween day.

Here’s is the tweet.

👻🎃 Happy Halloween 🎃👻

[me dressed as Santa age 5] pic.twitter.com/YEViI8G46D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2023