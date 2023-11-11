Embracing Global Education: International Education Week 2023

Organized jointly by the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education, IEW is a testament to the transformative power of international education and exchanges on a global scale.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: International Education Week (IEW) 2023 is just around the corner, and the anticipation is palpable! From November 13-17, 2023, this globally recognized event will celebrate knowledge, diversity, and boundless opportunities.

IEW highlights the many benefits of studying abroad. It transcends individual experiences, shaping lives through cross-cultural learning and academic enrichment. Yet, its impact reverberates far beyond the personal sphere, intricately weaving into the frameworks of nations and systems.

The United States has long been a beacon of ambition for countless students and scholars from India, offering unparalleled quality of education, outstanding research facilities, and flexible program choices. The ‘Study in America’ dream has become an enduring aspiration for multiple generations, solidifying the global appeal of the U.S. higher education system.

IEW illuminates pathways to intellectual growth, intercultural understanding, and global citizenship. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of State to fostering programs that empower Americans for an interconnected world and beckon and nurture prospective leaders from abroad.

The week ahead promises inspiring discussions, enlightening experiences, and a celebration of the limitless possibilities that international education brings to our interconnected world.

During IEW, participants can look forward to a week filled with intellectual stimulation, cultural enrichment, and personal and professional growth opportunities. Many universities across the United States are organizing events related to virtual campus tours, career guidance and workshops, cultural exchange events, thought-provoking panel discussions and webinars, and more.

Additionally, IEW serves as a platform for announcing new student exchange programs between institutions in the United States and partner countries, nurturing a new generation of global leaders and fostering enduring friendships across borders. International Education Week 2023 is not just an event but a testament to the power of education to bridge gaps, inspire collaboration, and pave the way for a brighter, interconnected future. As we celebrate the enduring importance of international education, let us embrace the limitless possibilities it brings to our connected world.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org