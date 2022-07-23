Emergence of a new era

This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the Nizams and the modernisation of Hyderabad State.

Nizam promoted jewellery works. Mir Osman Ali’s collection of pearls alone could fill an Olympic size swimming pool. He gained the famous Jacob 400 carat diamond which was double the size of Kohinoor and the world’s fifth largest. The diamond was purchased by the Government of India in 1995. The seventh Nizam found the duck-egg sized diamond hidden in his father’s slippers and he used it as a paper weight. One example of wealth of the Nizam rule is the Jewels of Nizams, which is an international tourist attraction occasionally displayed in Salarjung Musuem.

Mir Osman Ali Khan ascended the throne as the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad in 1911. In 1918, King George V elevated Nizam VII from His Highness to His Exalted Highness. Nizam Ali Khan was the most controversial ruler of the Hyderabad State. Some called him narrow-minded, communal, bigot and others dubbed him a miser. But, the last ruler of the Asif Jahi dynasty defies definition. He was remembered as the architect of modern Hyderabad and for his vision in developing a planned modern city.

His 37-year-old rule witnessed the growth of public sector industries like coal mines, railways, roads, motor transport, aviation, post and telegraph, education, irrigation, public health and so on. The important public buildings and monuments that were built in the twentieth century were the result of his enlightened policies: The High Court, Assembly Hall, City College, Osmania General Hospital, Nizamia Unani Hospital, Kachiguda Railway Station, Jubilee Hall, Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, etc., saw the light of the day because of him.

The Osmania University remains the last Nizam’s greatest contribution to education, both architecturally and intellectually. These monuments indicated an amalgamation of the Hindu-Muslim and Western architectural styles.

“The ambience of erstwhile Hyderabad (city) was like a garden; the colour and fragrance of every flower of this garden captivated not only the citizens of Hyderabad but also the outsiders. The mixed culture and courtesy, humanity and tolerance exalted this city to world fame. The glorious traditions, magnificence, dignity, sovereignty, majesty, social and economic conditions, ethical and cultural trends have increased the dignity of this city.”

The growth of art and architecture, literature, and fine arts signified the distinctive synthesis of Deccani culture and the emergence of a new era in the history of modern Telangana. Much credit should be given to Mir Osman Ali Khan for raising the status of Hyderabad in many ways. On coming to the throne, Mir Osman Ali Khan initiated financial reforms and raised the status of Hyderabad to an enviable position. Imparting and propagating religious and secular knowledge had always been an important policy under the Nizams. Keeping up the traditions, Mir Osman Ali Khan spent up to 11% of the budget on education alone – schools, colleges, universities and a Department for Translation was set up. Primary education was made compulsory and provided free to poorer sections of the society.

