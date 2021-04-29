Eminent cricket statistician Eshwar Pillai passes away

Pillai till recently covered the India-England series at home as the statistician of All India Radio (AIR). Starting as a hobby, Pillai had converted his two-bedroom house in Lal Bahadur Nagar into a cricket statistical library.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:12 pm

Hyderabad: Eminent cricket statistician and scorer Eshwar Pillai passed away here on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 70. He is survived by his wife.

Pillai till recently covered the India-England series at home as the statistician of All India Radio (AIR). Starting as a hobby, Pillai had converted his two-bedroom house in Lal Bahadur Nagar into a cricket statistical library.

After working in a leading national newspaper for over two decades, cricket became a full-time passion for Pillai. Even at 70 he was energetic and enthusiastic with cricket statistics. He was also the scorer of Hyderabad Cricket Association in the early 80s. He covered seven one-day World Cups for AIR as a statistician.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .