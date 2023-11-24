Empty chairs welcome Revanth Reddy in Nakrekal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

File photo

Hyderabad: After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge facing embarrassing situation in Marrigada on Wednesday, where empty chairs welcomed him, on Friday it was the turn of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, who faced similar situation in Nakrekal, with most of the ground empty.

Though the meeting was organised in a huge ground, most of the space was empty and less than 1000 people were seen standing in front of the dias. Revanth Reddy, who is known for his long-winded speeches, was reportedly forced to cut short his speech as there were hardly any audience and almost all the chairs were empty.

The video of the Revanth Reddy public meeting highlighting empty chairs and vacant ground, is going viral on various social media platforms. People are now expressing doubts over the tall claims of the Congress that winds are blowing in its favour in Telangana and that it would come to power on December 3.