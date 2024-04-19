Encroachment of lakes: HC notices to State, GHMC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 12:26 AM

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court (HC) issued notices to the State, Municipal Administration Department, GHMC, Lake Protection Committee and others in a matter pertaining to the encroachment of water bodies situated in and around the city.

The court has suo moto taken up a writ petition as Public Interest Litigation which was based on a letter addressed to the court by HC Judge EV Venugopal. The letter raised concerns over illegal encroachments of ponds and lakes and sought appropriate action against such unlawful acts.

The abandoning of lakes and the consequent reduction in the water storage capacity of the water bodies and encroachment of tanks, lakes and river beds are the primary reasons for flooding in several cities in India, including Hyderabad.

The letter also addressed that government inaction in protecting lakes leads to decreased resilience against climate change especially in regard to water security and storage and the same will have cascading effects disturbing the ecological system and cycle which ultimately resulting in hazardous climatic conditions globally such as El Nino or La Nina i.e., shortage of rainfall or heavy rainfall.

Observing the same, the Bench issued notices to authorities and adjourned the matter for the response of the State and concerned authorities.

Illegal stone crusher units The Bench sought from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, the directions issued by the latter to the stone crusher units at Bandi Ravirala village, Abdullapurmet.

The Bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by Ramidi Balreddy challenging the inaction of the authorities on the illegal stone crusher units, including GMR stone crushers, Vasavi stone crushers and others. The Pollution Control Board said they issued directions to the crusher units to stop their operations on February 6 and that petitioner representations were acted upon.

The Bench directed the Board to place before it the copies of directions issued and adjourned the matter.

Road widening Dealing with a writ plea pertaining to the Road Development Programme from Ameerpet to Yousufguda, Justice T Vinod Kumar of the HC grilled GHMC authorities.

The court was dealing with the plea filed by Gangadhara Bhakta Samajam challenging the inaction of GHMC on the representation made by them. The petitioner contended that without considering their objections and grievances, the authorities took up the Road Development Programme.

The judge asked the authorities if they had issued any notices calling for objections regarding the road widening. For submitting a detailed response, the Standing counsel for the GHMC sought time. The matter was posted to April 25.