End your job search with DEET

Corpone BPO
Profile: Customer Care Executive
Qualification: 10th & Above
Age: 18 – 30 years
Experience: Freshers or experienced
Required Language: Telugu, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam
Salary: 12,000 – 16,000, attractive incentives
Job location: Ameerpet, New Bowenpally
Contact: 9014720238 | 8374815772
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Production Executive
Qualification: B.Sc. / M.Sc. / B.Tech (Chemical)
Experience: Freshers or 1 year – 3 years of experience
Job Location: Digwal, Zaheerabad
Interview Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Interview location: 402, Wings Apartment, 4th floor, No. 8 – 3 – 969 / 6 / 2, Srinagar Colony Main Rd., near State Bank Of India, Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad.
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: EHS
Qualification: B.Tech (Chemical) / M.Tech (Chemical)
Experience: 1 – 3 years
Job location: Digwal, Zaheerabad
Interview time: 10 am – 5 pm
Interview location: 44.02, Wings Apartment, 4th floor, No. 8 – 3 – 969 / 6 / 2, Srinagar Colony Main Rd., near State Bank Of India, Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500073
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: TSD
Qualification: B.Sc. / M.Sc. B.Tech
Experience: 1 – 3 years
Job location: Digwal, Zaheerabad
Interview Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Interview location: 402, Wings Apartment, 4th floor, No. 8 – 3 – 969 / 6 / 2, Srinagar Colony Main Rd., near State Bank Of India, Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500073
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com
Call for Jobs
Profile: Tele sales Officer
Qualification: 10th / 12th & above
Mandatory Languages: English, Hindi and one regional language
Skills: Excellent communication, Creative thinking, Sales, Interpersonal, Problem Solving
Location: Hyderabad / Visakhapatnam / Bangalore / Chennai / Madurai / Delhi / Noida / Mumbai / Chandigarh / Kolkata / Lucknow / Ahmedabad / Ranchi / Coimbatore
Salary: 15K – 25K per month (10K – 40K incentives), PF, ESI, Birthday allowance, Health insurance
Contact: 8977900955 | 8977045594 | 8977045590
Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Sales Engineers
Experience: 0 – 5 years in any medical device sales
Qualification: Bachelor’s in Biomedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s
Location: Hyderabad
Benefits: Allowances for accommodation, fuel, food, and traveling incentives on sales
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Briti Scientific
Profile: HR Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Observation, People management
Experience: Freshers or experienced up to 2 years
Salary: 2 LPA – 2.5 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: purchase@britiscientific.com
Briti Scientific
Profile: Office Assistant
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate / post graduate degree
Skills: Communication
Experience: 1 – 2 years
Salary: 2 LPA – 3 LPA
Vacancies: 2
Contact: purchase@britiscientific.com
