End your job search with DEET

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Corpone BPO

Profile: Customer Care Executive

Qualification: 10th & Above

Age: 18 – 30 years

Experience: Freshers or experienced

Required Language: Telugu, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

Salary: 12,000 – 16,000, attractive incentives

Job location: Ameerpet, New Bowenpally

Contact: 9014720238 | 8374815772

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Production Executive

Qualification: B.Sc. / M.Sc. / B.Tech (Chemical)

Experience: Freshers or 1 year – 3 years of experience

Job Location: Digwal, Zaheerabad

Interview Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Interview location: 402, Wings Apartment, 4th floor, No. 8 – 3 – 969 / 6 / 2, Srinagar Colony Main Rd., near State Bank Of India, Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad.

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: EHS

Qualification: B.Tech (Chemical) / M.Tech (Chemical)

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Job location: Digwal, Zaheerabad

Interview time: 10 am – 5 pm

Interview location: 44.02, Wings Apartment, 4th floor, No. 8 – 3 – 969 / 6 / 2, Srinagar Colony Main Rd., near State Bank Of India, Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500073

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: TSD

Qualification: B.Sc. / M.Sc. B.Tech

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Job location: Digwal, Zaheerabad

Interview Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Interview location: 402, Wings Apartment, 4th floor, No. 8 – 3 – 969 / 6 / 2, Srinagar Colony Main Rd., near State Bank Of India, Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500073

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com

Call for Jobs

Profile: Tele sales Officer

Qualification: 10th / 12th & above

Mandatory Languages: English, Hindi and one regional language

Skills: Excellent communication, Creative thinking, Sales, Interpersonal, Problem Solving

Location: Hyderabad / Visakhapatnam / Bangalore / Chennai / Madurai / Delhi / Noida / Mumbai / Chandigarh / Kolkata / Lucknow / Ahmedabad / Ranchi / Coimbatore

Salary: 15K – 25K per month (10K – 40K incentives), PF, ESI, Birthday allowance, Health insurance

Contact: 8977900955 | 8977045594 | 8977045590

Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Sales Engineers

Experience: 0 – 5 years in any medical device sales

Qualification: Bachelor’s in Biomedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s

Location: Hyderabad

Benefits: Allowances for accommodation, fuel, food, and traveling incentives on sales

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Briti Scientific

Profile: HR Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Observation, People management

Experience: Freshers or experienced up to 2 years

Salary: 2 LPA – 2.5 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: purchase@britiscientific.com

Briti Scientific

Profile: Office Assistant

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate / post graduate degree

Skills: Communication

Experience: 1 – 2 years

Salary: 2 LPA – 3 LPA

Vacancies: 2

Contact: purchase@britiscientific.com

For any queries (or) details, contact us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com