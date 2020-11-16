Endowments Minister reviews Tungabhadra Pushkar arrangements

The Minister, speaking at a review meeting here at Aranya Bhavan on Monday, said the government had initiated steps for a memorable and hassle free Pushkarams of Tungabhadra River.

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has directed the officials to make all required arrangements for the smooth conduct of ‘Tungabhadra Pushkarams” in the State slated from November 20 to December 1. The State government has already released Rs 2.5 crore for the celebrations and wished to organise the celebrations following all the Covid-19 regulations.

The Minister, speaking at a review meeting here at Aranya Bhavan on Monday, said the government had initiated steps for a memorable and hassle free Pushkarams of Tungabhadra River. He directed the officials to set up barricades at all pushkar ghats and keep sufficient number of rescue boats and swimmers ready to meet any emergency.

The Minister also urged the devotees who are expected to visit the Ghats to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 norms. Commissioner endowments Anil Kumar also attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .