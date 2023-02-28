Aditi Rao, Siddharth dance on ‘Tum Tum’; netizens swoon over rumoured couple

In the clip, Siddharth wore a black shirt and denim while Aditi was dressed in a floral outfit as they repeated the steps of the song.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have the internet buzzing as the rumoured couple grove to the viral dance trend, ‘Tum Tum’, from Vishal’s film ‘Enemy’.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a joint post with the caption, “Dance monkeys – The Reel deal.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpKs80ugnCz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Several celebrities and fans poured their love in their replies under the post. Sophie Choudry wrote, “Ok, these monkeys are tooooo cute.” Director Farah Khan said, “You guys need to dance more often.” Actor Dia Mirza wrote, “Love love love! Want more of this monkey time please.”

Siddharth and Aditi reportedly met in 2021 on the sets of their film ‘Maha Samundram’. The duo has neither confirmed nor denied their dating rumours. They have been seen attending several events together, though!

On the work front, Aditi will be next seen in the series ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah Badussha, and Shubham Kumar Mehra. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix drama series ‘Heeramandi’ in the pipeline. Siddharth will be seen in ‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar.