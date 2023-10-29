England in deep trouble, loses 5 early wickets

On the other end, Shami also stepped up and scalped the wickets of Bairstow and Ben Stokes, pushing England further back in the game.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: Chasing a modest total of 230 runs set by India, England batsmen failed to provide a flying start as Indian bowlers ran through England’s top order, pushing them into deep trouble.

Openers David Malan and Jonny Bairstow stitched together a 30-run partnership in 4.5 over before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Bumrah. On the very next ball, Bumarah trapped Joe Root in front of wickets

Following this, the English side lost 2 more wickets in quick succession.

On the other end, Shami also stepped up and scalped the wickets of Bairstow and Ben Stokes, pushing England further back in the game.

Later on, Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up dangerous Buttler in his second over.

Earlier, on Sunday, after being asked to b at first by England, India scored 229 runs in 50 overs.

Score card: 64/5