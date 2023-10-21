World Cup: England in doldrums after top-order collapse

Bairstow was the first to fall, followed by Joe Root (2) and Malan. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen combined to remove Bairstow, Root and Malan inside 6 overs.
Hyderabad: Chasing a mammoth total of 400 runs set by Proteas in the world cup match, England’s openers failed to provide a steady start. England desperately needed their openers Jonny Bairstow (10) and Dawid Malan (6) to fire on all cylinders, but they got off to a disastrous start.
Bairstow was the first to fall, followed by Joe Root (2) and Malan. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen combined to remove Bairstow, Root and Malan inside 6 overs.
Ben Stokes, who made a come back into the side after missing the first three matches of the world cup due to an injury, was dismissed after managing to score only 5 runs. Rabada sent the England star all-rounder back with a sharp caught and bowled.
Captain Jos Buttler and Harry Brook stitched together a 29-run partnership before they both fell to Gerald Coetzee in the 12th over. Coetzee also scalped the wicket of Adil Rashid in the 16th over of the innings.
Score card: 94/7 in 16 overs.