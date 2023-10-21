World Cup: England in doldrums after top-order collapse

Bairstow was the first to fall, followed by Joe Root (2) and Malan. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen combined to remove Bairstow, Root and Malan inside 6 overs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

England's Jos Buttler reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 40 during the third T20 international cricket match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston, in Birmingham. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Hyderabad: Chasing a mammoth total of 400 runs set by Proteas in the world cup match, England’s openers failed to provide a steady start. England desperately needed their openers Jonny Bairstow (10) and Dawid Malan (6) to fire on all cylinders, but they got off to a disastrous start.

Ben Stokes, who made a come back into the side after missing the first three matches of the world cup due to an injury, was dismissed after managing to score only 5 runs. Rabada sent the England star all-rounder back with a sharp caught and bowled.

Captain Jos Buttler and Harry Brook stitched together a 29-run partnership before they both fell to Gerald Coetzee in the 12th over. Coetzee also scalped the wicket of Adil Rashid in the 16th over of the innings.

Score card: 94/7 in 16 overs.