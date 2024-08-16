English language lab comes up at Singareni Women’s College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 07:17 PM

Kothagudem: An English language laboratory has come up at Singareni Women’s College to boost the language skills of the college students.

SCCL chairman and managing director (CMD) N Balaram inaugurated the English laboratory on Friday. Speaking on the occasion he said that through the English laboratory the students could improve their proficiency in English language.

In the present day competitive world it has become very important to master the English language and to speak fluently in pursuit of jobs. Mastering the language was also important to pursue higher studies, the CMD said.

Balram informed that as many as 20 new computers have been set up in the laboratory at a cost of Rs 13.55 lakh with the software developed by Bengaluru-based Thaliyola Infotech Private Limited. The digital language lab software could be used for listening, speaking, reading, writing and video presentations.

SCCL director (operations) NVK Srinivas, director (P&P) G Venkateswara Reddy, director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao, GM (education) Benedict Nicholas, the college principal Dr. Chinta Sharada and others were present.

Later in the day, Balaram inaugurated the newly developed synthetic lawn tennis court at Yellandu Bungalows. He said that sports help a lot to maintain health, reduces mental stress, increases fun and happiness in one’s life.

Singareni management was at the forefront of promoting sports and as part of that synthetic lawn tennis court was developed at a cost of Rs 38 lakh, he added.