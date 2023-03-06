English medium instruction in govt schools yielding good results: Puvvada

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar opined that students are excelling in studies and parents, happy with English education in government schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar interacting with a student during a recent visit to a government school in Khammam.

Khammam: Introduction of English medium instruction in government schools has been yielding good results, opined Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Students are excelling in studies and parents, happy with English education, are keen to send their children to government schools. In addition to that the schools are being transformed under Mana Ooru Mana Badi in rural areas and Mana Basti Mana Badi in urban areas and are looking much better than corporate schools, the minister noted.

The minister sharing the experiences he had during his recent visits to different government schools, both primary and higher schools said that the students are becoming well-versed in English and able to converse in the language quite easily. “The other day I visited a primary school in Khammam and interacted with students. It is very much surprising to me that even though I spoke to them in Telugu they replied to me in English” Ajay Kumar told Telangana Today.

He said he asked a girl student what her name was in Telugu and she answered him in English. “It is an indication of how Telangana students are going to be in future and compete at global level. I found no fear or timidity in the student and I felt proud” he noted. Thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his decision to introduce English medium instruction in all government schools in this academic year, the results are coming out really fast. Introduction of digital education will further boost the students’ learning abilities, Ajay Kumar stated.

In Khammam 426 schools have been selected in the first phase under the programme. The works undertaken by the Education Department have been completed in 104 schools and works are going on in 322 schools, he said. It is planned to complete works in 50 percent of the schools by the end of March and the works in remaining schools will be completed by the beginning of the next academic year. Students from poor and middle class families come to government schools to study. The government aimed to develop the schools under Mana Ooru Mana Badi to ensure a better future for them.

Works are going on in 16 government schools in Khammam city, Ajay Kumar added.