Enjoy helicopter ride in Hyderabad

A helicopter ride event as Fly Hyderabad for Hyderabadis to enjoy helicopter joyrides over some of iconic places in the city

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:51 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis will now be able to enjoy helicopter joyrides over some of the iconic places in the city as Fly Hyderabad, a helicopter ride event, was unveiled here on March 8.

The ride offers an incredible birds-eye view of city from a height of 1,000 feet for a duration of 10 minutes and covers places such as the Buddha Statue, Necklace Road, Charminar, Salar Jung Museum, and Falaknuma Palace.

The shared joyride event will be held every day from March 8 to March 13 (11 am to 4 pm) at Necklace Road, beside Jalavihar Water Park. The price of the ticket is Rs 6,500 per individual and tickets can book on the BookMyShow platform.

For more details, call – 9797798999/8328572041.

