Enjoy tasty bobbatlu this Ugadi

Rava bobbatlu

Hyderabad: Bobbatlu is also referred to as puran poli, bakshalu, obbattu and holige. A must for Ugadi, bobbatlu are made with wheat flour stuffed with sweet flavoured lentils and a dash of Ghee. We have versions of the recipes like rava bobbatlu made with stuffed wheat semolina and coconut and served with melted ghee or warm milk.

This special sweet is loved by all age groups and is extremely rich in flavours. So, this festive season let’s make it delightful and flavourful with relishing and mouth-watering rava bobbatlu.

Ingredients

* Wheat semolina : 2 cups

* Wheat flour : 2 cups

* Ghee : 3 to 4 tbsp

* Water : 2 cups

* Desiccated coconut : 3 tbsp

* Cardamom powder : 1/2 tsp

Preparation

* Take 2 cups of wheat flour to a bowl and add a pinch of salt. Mix well.

* Add some water and knead it into a soft dough. The dough should be softer than what we knead for rotis.

* Add some ghee and knead well, let it rest for 1/2 an hour.

* To a pan, add 2 cups of water, let it boil.

* To the boiling water, add the wheat semolina, keep stirring.

* Mix well and cook until the wheat semolina is well cooked.

* Add 2 cups of sugar or as needed.

* The semolina loosens as we add sugar to it, cook until thick in consistency on low flame.

* Add 3 tbsp of desiccated coconut (optional). Poppy seeds, cashews or raisins can also be added.

* Add 1/2 tsp of cardamom powder to enhance the taste, mix well and put off the flame.

* Let it cool down, grease your hands with some ghee.

* Take a lemon-sized portion, roll them all and place them aside for a while.

* The stuffing can be stored for at least 15 days and can be prepared 1 day prior to making bobbatlu.

* Knead the dough once with greased hands, take a smaller-sized portion of the dough.

* Mold them into balls and pat them all into small pooris.

* Place the semolina stuffing, cover it well, and take off the excess dough.

* Take a butter paper/ foil, grease it with some oil/ghee and roll it into a roti.

* Heat a pan, add some ghee/oil.

* Place the bobbatlu from the foil onto the pan, cook it on medium flame.

* Let it cook for a while, flip it and cook it on the other side as well with some ghee until brown spots.

By Idrani Ireni,

Hyderabad Ruchulu

