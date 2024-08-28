Enrollment crisis hits Telangana government schools

In fact, the number of zero enrolment rose from 1,791 in the academic year 2023-24 to present 1,864, reflect the sorry state of affairs in the government and local body schools in the State

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 28 August 2024, 09:01 PM

Representative Image

Hyderabad: Government schools in Telangana appear to be grappling with an enrolment crisis. During the present academic year of 2024-25, a total of 1,864 government and local body schools across the State have failed in attracting students – not one of them.

Given the dismal enrolment rate, these schools have ended up sending their 400 odd teachers to other schools. Ironically, these schools while failing to get even a single enrolment have around 2,800 sanctioned teacher posts.

In fact, the number of zero enrolment rose from 1,791 in the academic year 2023-24 to present 1,864, reflect the sorry state of affairs in the government and local body schools in the State.

Another worrisome data that has come to the fore is that 33 government schools have no children, as per the data available with the Education department.

If that is zero enrolled schools, a whopping 9,447 schools have less than 30 admissions and another 9,609 schools have less than 100 admissions. These below 100 enrollment include 600 high schools, which have less than 50 admissions, while each high school must have a 200 strength with 40 each in the class.

Furthermore, out of 26,287 government and local body schools across the State, 272 schools recorded admissions between 501 and 750, and only 85 schools enrollment is more than 750.

According to official sources, due to poor enrollment, the teacher student ratio has come down to 1:15 in several schools.