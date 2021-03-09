Ensure Covid norms followed at Srisailam: Nagarkurnool Collector

The medical and health department has identified 11 strategic locations for setting up medical camps with required staff, 108 ambulances and more importantly Covid kits

Nagarkurnool: With many devotees expected to visit Srisailam for Maha Shivaratri celebrations on Thursday, District Collector L Sharman instructed officials from different departments to make necessary arrangements and ensure there was no inconvenience to devotees.

The medical and health department has identified 11 strategic locations for setting up medical camps with required staff, 108 ambulances and more importantly Covid kits.

The Collector directed the officials to set up barricades at different locations at Srisailam to ensure safety and security of the devotees. At places, where high vehicular traffic witnessed, illumination of speed breakers should be improved, besides sign boards indicating sharp curves and turns should be set up, he instructed the officials during a meeting held here on Tuesday.

Special focus should be laid on bordering areas and ensure strict implementation of Covid guidelines. All measures should be taken up to ensure there no health issues among devotees and provision of drinking water and shelter should be made, he said.

“There is possibility of many devotees from neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra turning up in large numbers for the celebrations. Elaborate arrangements should be made to ensure there is no inconvenience,” said L. Sharman.

