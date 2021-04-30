Entry into counting centre only after Covid test: Nalgonda Collector

Collector, along with elections general observer Sajjan Singh, examined the counting centre in Telangana State warehouse Corporation godowns located at Arjala bavi

Nalgonda: District Elections Officer and Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Friday made it clear that counting agents, counting staff and media persons would be allowed into the counting centres only after conduct of the Rapid Antigen Tests. They will be allowed inside the counting centre only if they test negative for the coronavirus.

The Collector, along with elections general observer Sajjan Singh, examined the counting centre in Telangana State warehouse Corporation godowns located at Arjala bavi and made several suggestions to the officials on arrangements for counting of votes, which would be conducted on May 2.

He instructed the officials to make arrangements including setting up of tables in the counting hall as per the physical distancing norms. The counting staff, officials and agents of the candidates should also wear masks. Special measures would be taken up at the counting centre for sanitisation of hands. He said that final rehearsals for counting of the votes would be conducted by the trained staff on May 1.

Medical teams would be deputed at the counting centres for conducting rapid antigen tests.

