Environment Ministry issues clearance for NIMZ, Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Representational Image (Source: http://nimzproject.com/)

Hyderabad: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change granted environment clearance to National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) coming up at Nyalkal and Jharasangam mandals near Zaheerabad in Sangareddy.

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) is establishing the NIMZ spread over 12, 635 acres in the two mandals. The total project cost is Rs 3,095 crore and it is expected to generate direct and indirect employment to over 2.6 lakh persons.

Of the 12,635 acres in which the NIMZ is to be developed, TSIIC possesses nearly 3,100 acres. Of these, about 1,484 acres is patta or private land and nearly 1,616 acres is government land.

The project land falls in 17 revenue villages, including Ganeshpur, Husselli, Ganjoti, Mungi, Rukmapur, Hadnur, Namtabad, Mamidgi, Kalbemal, Basanthpur, Metalkunta, Gangwar, Rejinthal and Malkanpahad villages of Nyalkal Mandal and Chilepalle, Yelgoi and Bardipur villages of Jharasangam Mandal, Sangareddy District.

The Ministry in its letter said there was no protected area (PA) including national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves etc. within 10 km of the project site. The project area was also not located within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) or Eco-Sensitive Area (ESA) notified by the Ministry. No forest diversion was involved in the proposed project, it further said.

Telangana State Pollution Control Board conducted a public hearing January 20, 2021. NIMZ would house electrical equipment industries, metals, food and agro processing, automobile, transport equipment and others.

TSIIC would develop the required infrastructure including water supply, water distribution, internal roads, storm water drains, electrical distribution network, internal street lighting, wastewater and waste management facilities, technical and support buildings, housing along with allied facilities.

