Lok Sabha Polls: 19 in fray in Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 07:53 PM

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency has 19 candidates remaining in the fray after seven candidates out of 26 who suubmitted nominations withdrew from the contest on Monday, the last day for withdrawing nominations.

Apart from Gali Anil Kumar of BRS, Suresh Shetkar of Congress and BB Patil of BJP, there were six other candidates in the election from recognised political parties. As many as 10 independent candidates were also in the election fray, taking the total number to 19.

While 40 candidates filed nominations, Returning Officer and District Collector Valluru Kranthi rejected nominations of 14 candidates after scrutiny. Later, seven of the remaining 26 withdrew.