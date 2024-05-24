EPFO to hold outreach programme in Mancherial on May 27

Commissioner of the regional officer S Thanaiah advised the members, trade unions and owners associations to utilise the opportunity to resolve their grievances during the outreach programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 07:16 PM

Mancherial: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Regional Office, Karimnagar will organize the “Nidhi Aapke Nikath-2.0 (PF Near You) District Awareness Camp and Outreach Program to reach out to members, trade unions and owners association on the premises of Mancherial municipality here on May 27 from 9 am to 05.45 pm.

In a press statement, commissioner of the regional officer S Thanaiah advised the members, trade unions and owners associations to utilise the opportunity to resolve their grievances during the outreach programme. He told them to mail their complaints to do.nirmal@epfindia.gov.in and seek redressal. He said that a special focus would be laid on addressing issues of pensioners.