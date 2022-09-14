Errabelli advises Bandi to conduct padayatra in Karnataka, UP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:07 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao addressing the gathing after laying foundation for various developmental programmes in Velichala on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Panchayat Raj Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao dared the BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to conduct his padayatra in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh states since those states were not implementing the welfare schemes that have been implemented in Telangana.

Minister came down heavily on the BJP president for making tall promises as part of his padayatra though not a single BJP ruled state was implementing the welfare schemes that have been implemented in Telangana.

Inviting Bandi Sanjay Kumar to visit Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh to examine the welfare schemes being implemented in those states. If a single scheme was at least equivalent to the schemes being implemented in Telangana, he would bow before the BJP president, the Minister challenged.

During his visit to Karnataka, he came to know surprising things. While Telangana government was providing Rs 2,000 Aasara pension, a meager amount of Rs 500 is being provided in Karnataka. People having slab houses, scooters, cars, an acre of land have not been provided pension. Moreover, only 20 members were provided pension if 2,000 voters were available in a village.

Moreover, only Rs 600 pension is being provided in Gujarat state, the native state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whereas, Telangana government was providing Rs 2,000 pension to aged, widows, single women, toddy tappers, weavers, kidney, and filariasis patients.

Per month, Rs 16 lakh pension amount has been provided to pensioners from Velichala village alone. Talking about the union government’s plans to fix meters to agricultural pump sets, Dayakar Rao found fault with the centre for contemplating to collect huge amounts from farmers by fixing meters. Per annum, each farmer has to pay Rs 1 lakh power bills if meters were fixed to agricultural motors.

Earlier, farmers used to face severe hardships due to frequent burn of starts and motors. The problem was solved after the formation of the separate Telangana state. Telangana was the only state which was supplying 24 hours electricity to the agriculture sector.

BJP ruled states were supplying only six to seven hours current to the agriculture sector. In order to supply water to every acre in the state, the Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has constructed Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Telangana was the only state which was providing Rythu Bandhu to farmers. Commenting on BJP leaders’ claims that the central government was also providing an amount to farmers, the Minister said that the union government was providing only Rs 2,000 to a farmer. However, the state government was providing Rs 10,000 per acre.

Terming BJP president as joker, he alleged that Sanjay Kumar has done nothing for the development of Karimnagar though his party was in power at the centre.

Though the state government made a request to the central government for the sanction of 17 medical colleges. However, MP failed to sanction at least a single medical college to Karimnagar. Whereas, Andhra Pradesh got 17 colleges.

Terming BJP as Hindu fundamentalist party, the Minister said that BJP would disturb the peaceful atmosphere in villages by provoking communal tensions in rural areas. He appealed to the people not to believe the BJP party.

TS planning board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, Collector RV Karnan and others were present.