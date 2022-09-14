BJP receives backlash for not supporting Telangana Assembly resolution

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:15 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: Protests erupted across Telangana slamming the BJP after its members missed from Telangana Legislative Assembly when it passed a resolution requesting the Centre to name the new Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar. The members of Dalit organisations demanded the BJP State leadership to spell out its stand on the proposal put forward by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The BJP has been criticized by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as its member was present in the Assembly when the resolution was moved and passed. Raghunandan Rao was not present in the Assembly while his party colleague Eatala Rajender was suspended from the House for inappropriate remarks against the Speaker. BJP’s third MLA Raja Singh is currently in jail.

The Dalit activists under the banner ‘Dalit Sanghala Aikya Vedika’ (United Forum of Dalit Organisations) on Wednesday staged a protest in Hyderabad, obstructing the ongoing padayatra (walkathon) of BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay. They raised slogans against the BJP for not expressing its stand in the Telangana Assembly over the resolution. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was forced to listen to their demands, before he was allowed to move forward.

Similar protests were witnessed in Siddipet where the Dalit organisations burnt the effigy of BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao in Dubbak protesting his decision to leave the House when a resolution was passed by the State Assembly urging the union government to name the new Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar. The members of Dalit organisations raised slogans against the legislator.

The Dalit organisations took out rallies and staged protests at several other places across the State. They demanded that the BJP spell out its stand officially and name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar without any delay. They have thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with the ruling TRS for moving such a resolution in the State Assembly on Tuesday. They also appreciated the Congress and the AIMIM for extending support. The Dalit leaders observed that the BJP had no respect for Dr Ambedkar.

Under pressure from various quarters, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he has forwarded to the union government the request for naming the new Parliament building after Ambedkar. Sanjay tweeted that based on representation given by balladeer Gaddar for naming the Central Vista after Ambedkar, he has forwarded the request. The BJP leader’s tweet came a day after Telangana Legislature unanimously passed a resolution in this regard, despite the BJP legislators skipping the session when it was passed.

Meanwhile, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao hoped that the BJP-led NDA government would respond positively to the request. “Telangana State Legislature has unanimously resolved that the new Parliament should be named after Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar Ji. It is befitting to name the highest abode of democracy after the Chief Architect of Indian constitution. Hope that the NDA government will respond positively,” he tweeted.