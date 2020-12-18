Errabelli lambasts Bandi for his comments on TRS, KCR

Speaking to media on Friday, Dayakar Rao termed Sanjay as the ‘new beggar’ and said people of Karimnagar elected Sanjay as MP out of sympathy as he had lost four elections earlier. “However, this is your (Sanjay’s) first and last post,” the Minister said.

Published: 9:26 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday slammed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his remarks against the TRS government and its leaders including Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and asked him to keep his tongue under control. Speaking to media on Friday, Dayakar Rao termed Sanjay as the ‘new beggar’ and said people of Karimnagar elected Sanjay as MP out of sympathy as he had lost four elections earlier. “However, this is your (Sanjay’s) first and last post,” the Minister said.

“Do you have the guts to put Chandrashekhar Rao in jail? If the people of Telangana hit back at you, you will fall in Manair Dam,” he said, and asked him to fight for the share of Telangana in river waters and bring money for irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and drinking water scheme Mission Bhagiratha. “Can you tell me what you have managed to get from the Centre for Telangana? Otherwise, people will chase you away,” he said, adding that the BJP leader was making baseless and cheap allegations against the TRS only to grab media attention.

“Sanjay never participated in the Telangana Statehood movement. By leveling allegation against leaders like CM Chandrashekar Rao, you cannot become a big leader. Remember that the people of Telangana will never forgive you. Chandrashekhar Rao is not a small leader like you. He led the Statehood movement and realised the dream of the people of Telangana,” Dayakar Rao said, adding that IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha were among leaders who actively participated in it. Stating that the BJP was trying to gain political mileage by creating a divide among people on the basis of religion, he said: “BJP leaders are stupid. They are trying to create communal clashes.”

