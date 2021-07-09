Errabelli thanks CM KCR for releasing funds

The State government is paying the interest on loans obtained by women SHGs and the interest component was released by the State government, the Minister said

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao for releasing Rs 200 crore towards the first installment of interest free loans for Women Self Help Groups.

The State government is paying the interest on loans obtained by women SHGs and the interest component was released by the State government, the Minister said in a statement here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister released the funds to extend support to women SHGs and the members should make good use of the loans being extended by the State government, he said.

