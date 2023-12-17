Fan asks Samantha if she will marry again, actor posts divorce statistics

One of the more intriguing questions came from a fan who wanted to know her opinion on second marriage.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 07:02 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a ‘Ask Me’ session on Instagram over the weekend. The actor addressed questions from the audience and talked about a variety of topics. One of the more intriguing questions came from a fan who wanted to know her opinion on second marriage.

In response, the ‘Kushi’ actor provided the 2023 divorce statistics in a satirical manner. “Would be a bad investment according to statistics,” she wrote. The statistics posted by Sam says, “As of 2023, in the case of 1st marriage, the rate of divorce is hovering around 50 percent. Whereas, the divorce rate in 2nd and 3rd marriage is 67 percent and 73 percent respectively for both males and females.”

Samantha, who can be seen in ‘Citadel’ next, shared her current favourite quote: “The secret to your success is found in your daily routine.” For the coming year, the actor said that she is manifesting good health. Sam disclosed in response to other fan questions that her go-to coffee order is an Americano. She also says that she believes in miracles and in God.