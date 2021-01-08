‘Establish Labour Authority of India as nodal agency’

The Commission headed by retired IAS officer CV Anand Bose also recommended implementation of an effective system of national registration of all workers and one nation, one ration card to every member of the family.

Hyderabad: The One Man Commission appointed on behalf of the Central Advisory Contract Labour Board under the Ministry of Labour has recommended establishment of Labour Authority of India as a nodal agency and assuring basic income (living wage) to be paid to the workers through direct transfer in case of employment loss.

The Commission headed by retired IAS officer CV Anand Bose also recommended implementation of an effective system of national registration of all workers and one nation, one ration card to every member of the family. It suggested strengthening of primary and secondary care apart from increase in investment and make drug supply and equipment available. Houses for all workers within a defined time limit should be provided along with a national portal to create awareness about migration/market opportunities and crisis related information.

Dedicated fund for skilling of unorganised workers can be created and set up special appellate tribunals for time bound decisions on labour matters were a few recommendations made by the Commission.

The Commission, which started working from May 1, observed that implementation was the most difficult part of any reforms process. The rough road map will include the following milestones: An empowered committee to oversee implementation and establishing a National Labour Commission on the lines of Human Rights and Women’s Commission apart from organising national and regional meetings of stakeholders to create awareness, seek ideas and support for implementation.