Eternal Gandhi Museum In The United States | Gandhi’s Life, Teachings, And Legacy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

The long-awaited Eternal Gandhi Museum, dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s life and his legacy of nonviolent conflict resolution, has finally opened its doors in Houston, Texas.

The museum, a dream come true, stands as the sole Gandhi-related museum in the United States. Officially opened on August 15 and marked by a grand ceremony on Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary, the museum features outer walls adorned with peace activists’ images, including Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. Nelson Mandela, and Betty Williams. A statue of Gandhi greets visitors at the entrance.