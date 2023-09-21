Eurofins BioPharma Services campus opens in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Eurofins state-of-the-art, BioPharma Services Campus at Genome Valley here on Thursday.

Published Date - 03:51 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

The Hyderabad BioPharma Services Campus of Eurofins is its second campus in India. The Hyderabad campus has about 100,000 square feet of laboratory and office space, located on 15 acres of land. The campus at Genome Valley will provide services in Discovery Chemistry & Discovery Biology, Safety Toxicology, Bioanalytical Services and Formulation Development to global pharmaceutical companies.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister said Eurofins would be investing around Rs. 1000 crore and would create employment for around 2000 people over the years.

“It is our vision to establish Genome Valley as the “global valley of growth” for innovation and R&D and Eurofins’ inauguration today marks another milestone in our journey,” he said.

Eurofins is the world leader in providing testing services to life sciences and other industries. In India, Eurofins, through Eurofins Advinus, provides services to Pharmaceutical and Agrosciences companies for their R&D needs.

“This new state of the art BioPharma Services Campus reaffirms Eurofins commitment to invest in India,” said Neeraj Garg, Regional Director, Eurofins.

“We identified Hyderabad, and in particular, Genome Valley, as an attractive place to invest because of the ecosystem existing in the city, and the ease of doing business. We have been particularly impressed by the collaboration we have had with the Government of Telangana to make this investment, and believe Hyderabad will be a strategic location for Eurofins in our global BioPharma services network,” he added.

Rajiv Malik, Managing Director of Eurofins Advinus, said the Hyderabad campus would be expanded to become the showcase site for Eurofins in India, encompassing services across the complete Pharma R&D value chain from Discovery to Development to GMP testing, both for small molecules and large molecules.

Genome Valley is already home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 25,000 professionals working for industry leaders in global and Indian pharmaceuticals. The investment by Eurofins Advinus has further reinforced the position of Hyderabad as a world class location for drug discovery, according to an official statement.