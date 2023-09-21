Telangana’s 2BHK Scheme: Cong, BJP leaders too beneficiaries, says KTR

The Chief Minister was working out much bigger packages for the welfare of the poor in the State and he would be sharing the details shortly, Rama Rao said.

02:57 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: Highlighting the transparency in the allotment of double bedroom houses in the State, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said even leaders from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were among the beneficiaries of the dignity housing programme.

“Jagadirgutta 126 division Congress party women’s wing president Kousalya has been alloted a 2BHK house. In the same division, BJP leader Sunita also has been allotted a house in Phase I,” Rama Rao said while distributing ownership certificates to 2BHK allottees at Dundigal here on Thursday.

Stating that there was no leader who loved the poor, farmers and dalits more than Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the country, the Minister urged the people not to get carried away by the promises being made by leaders from New Delhi and Karnataka.

“Just like some folk artists start moving around just before Sankranti, leaders from different parties start coming to you just before the elections and also make false promises. Be cautious and do not fall into their trap,” Rama Rao said, adding that in the last nine years, the State was surging ahead in both welfare and development.

Challenging the opposition parties to showcase government houses in any State that were on par with those being constructed by the Telangana government, the Minister said Telangana’s Dignity Housing programme was the largest slum redevelopment programme for any city in the country.

One lakh double bedroom houses were constructed in Greater Hyderabad at a cost of Rs.9,718 crore and the market value of these one lakh houses would be nearly Rs.50,000 crore to Rs.60,000 crore, he said.

The allotment of 13,300 double bedroom houses at eight different locations in the city was being done transparently on Thursday. The beneficiaries had to just file applications and the rest was being taken care of by the government, he said.

Among the 1 lakh double bedroom houses, so far, distribution of 30,000 houses was completed. The balance of 70,000 houses would also be distributed within a month, he said. On Thursday alone alone, houses were alloted to 400 differently-abled persons, 1923 dalits, 655 girijans and the rest for 8,652 beneficiaries, he said.

Appealing to applicants not to pay money to anyone, the Minister said houses were being allotted transparently to people even from other parties.

The Minister said for one lakh houses, there were 3.5 lakh applications. Telangana government was committed to distribute houses for all eligible applicants. Justice was being delivered to the poor only under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

He also said in the last nine years, the Telangana government had improved drinking water supply, road infrastructure, power supply and law and order was under control and attracting investments.

Despite the economic impact due to the Covid pandemic, farm loans were waived twice and Rs.73,000 crore was distributed under Rythu Bandhu programme. The revolutionary Dalit Bandhu scheme was introduced and an example was set for the entire nation for Dalit empowerment, he said.

A new industrial unit would be set up at Dundigal shortly and this would trigger the transformation of the area, he added.