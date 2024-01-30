Fahad Suri is new Consul General in Jeddah

A former banker in London and graduate of business management and engineering, he is a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and hails from a reputed business family.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 30 January 2024, 07:38 PM

Jeddah: Young diplomat Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri has been appointed as Consul General of India in Jeddah.

Fahad, a 2014-batch IFS officer, is currently serving in the Ministry of Commerce in New Delhi where he handles India’s trade deals with Middle East and Northern African countries, mostly Arab nations.

The new consul is known to the Gulf region and Diaspora, as he had earlier worked in Kuwait and was also actively involved in repatriation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Incumbent Consul General Mohammed Shahid Alam, whose term has ended, is being transferred and posted to the Indian High Commission in London, according to sources.