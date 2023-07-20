EVDM issues heavy rainfall alert, asks citizens to stay indoors

The GHMC’s EVDM wing issued a heavy rainfall alert on Thursday, asking people to stay indoors and commute only if required.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 01:17 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing issued a heavy rainfall alert on Thursday, asking people to stay indoors and commute only if required.

In the tweet from the official handle of the EVDM Director, it was mentioned that heavy rainfall over the city is to continue on Thursday.

“Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the Hyderabad city today. Please stay indoors and avoid travel to extent possible. Citizens may dial 9000113667 for DRF assistance,” EV&DM Director said.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the Hyderabad city today.Please stay indoors and avoid travel to extent possible. Citizens may dial 9000113667 for DRF assistance. @KTRBRS @arvindkumar_ias @GadwalvijayaTRS @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/e5gGipX3Qg — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) July 20, 2023

The Disaster Response Force also issued an alert in public interests, “Heavy Rains over Hyderabad Rangareddy Medchal Districts in GHMC limits on Thursday. Please avoid non-essential travel and stay indoors,” read a text forwarded to citizens earlier today.