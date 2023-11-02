Even BJP MPs hailing Hyderabad’s growth, says KTR

Not just south film stars, but Bollywood star Sunny Doel, who was a BJP MP as well, was among those who hailed Hyderabad’s growth and wanted to settle down in the city, said KTR

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao addressing party workers at Uppal.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said not just south film stars, but Bollywood star Sunny Doel, who was a BJP MP as well, was among those who hailed Hyderabad’s growth and wanted to settle down in the city.

Telugu actress Laya, who was living in the United States, when she returned to Hyderabad recently, said Los Angeles was no match to the city, the Minister said, adding that many corporate companies were certifying that Hyderabad was emerging as a global city.

Addressing party workers at Uppal here on Thursday, the Minister said before 2014 during the Congress tenure, industrialists in the neighbouring Cherlapally had staged protests demanding power supply. They had even approached the Congress government that they were prepared to bear additional charges for power but could not bear two power holidays a week. Similar was the case with drinking water supply, which was supplied once in a fortnight, he said.

Apart from extending infrastructure facilities, the BRS government in Telangana had focused on ensuring peace and harmony. There was no Andhra-Telangana panchayat or Hindu-Muslim clashes in the last 9.5 years, he said. In the last few years, Uppal had undergone metamorphosis. There used to be chaos at Uppal crossroads and to address the traffic woes, the State government constructed a skywalk at the junction. But the Centre’s NHAI did not consider the appeal to let the State government to construct the Uppal-Narapally flyover, which was still being executed at snail’s pace, the Minister said.

“This Uppal – Narapally flyover showcases the difference between K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government, which constructed 35 flyovers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which is struggling to complete the Uppal and Amberpet flyovers,” Rama Rao said amidst cheers from the gathering.

Slamming the Congress for its opportunistic politics, the BRS working president said local MP and TPCC president Revanth Reddy was never bothered about the public’s woes. The Congress leader was neither in sight during the floods nor any emergency situation, he said.

The Telangana government has been appealing for defence lands for taking up different infrastructure projects. Revanth Reddy never raised this issue in the parliament, he said, adding that on the other hand. Revanth Reddy, who was caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote scam, was challenging the Chief Minister not to bribe voters. It was Revanth Reddy, who had listed out the scams of Congress party during his tenure in Telugu Desam, he said, pointing out that people were calling the Congress MP as “Rate-entha Reddy (What is the price Reddy).

Former Chief Minister M Chenna Reddy had admitted openly that Congress leaders were involved in the 1990 riots to dethrone his government, the Minister said, asking the gathering: “Do we need a Congress government that can stoop to any low for power?”

Each BRS worker should visit 25 houses in the constituency in the next 25 days and explain to the people about the Telangana government’s welfare and development programmes, he added.

