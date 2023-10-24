Hyderabad’s development is stunning; feel like moving to the city, says BJP MP Sunny Deol

Actor-politician Sunny Deol can be heard saying that development in Hyderabad is so stunning that he would fancy shifting to the city looking at how beautiful it has become.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Screengrab of Sunny Deol's interview.

Hyderabad: Actor-Politician, BJP MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab, Sunny Deol seems to be bowled over by the development in Hyderabad.

In a video that is now doing the rounds on social media, Sunny Deol can be heard saying that development in Hyderabad is so stunning that he would fancy shifting to the city looking at how beautiful it has become.

The now-viral clip is a part of Deol’s interaction with the media at his last film Gadar-2’s success meet, which was held in Hyderabad sometime in August.

Even as election heat turns on with leaders of opposition parties resorting to mudslinging with claims of the State not being developed enough in the last 9 years, video of the BJP MP praising the growth in Hyderabad, is finding its way on to the internet.

“I’m coming to Hyderabad after a long time, I have shot several films in the city in the 80s and 90s. Coming back to the city after a long time now and witnessing the development in the city, I feel like shifting here. It is so beautiful,” Sunny Deol said in the video.

Questioning why some leaders turned a blind-eye to Hyderabad’s development, the city-dwellers have taken to social media sharing the actor’s opinion of their city.