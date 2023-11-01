Battle between Delhi Dorala and Telangana Prajala, says KTR

Addressing party functionaries at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said it was a strange irony that it was this same day in 1956 that Rahul Gandhi's grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru had pushed the Telangana region into misery for the next 58 years

Published Date - 11:01 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Tearing into Rahul Gandhi’s statement that the forthcoming election was a battle between Telangana ‘dorala’ (feudal lords) and Telangana ‘prajala’ (common man), BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the battle was indeed between feudals and the common man, but the difference being that it was between ‘Delhi Dorala’ (feudal lords from Delhi) and the common man of Telangana.

Addressing party functionaries at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said it was a strange irony that it was this same day in 1956 that Rahul Gandhi‘s grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru had pushed the Telangana region into misery for the next 58 years.

“Your grandfather Nehru forcibly merged Telangana with Andhra Pradesh on this very day in 1956, much against the wishes of the people. The State suffered because of the merger for 58 years. Hundreds of those who fought for a separate Telangana sacrificed their lives for the cause during the rule of Rahul’s grandmother Indira Gandhi. Thousands of people martyred forcing Delhi to concede Telangana,” he said, adding that the fight was still on with another feudal power.

“We fought the Congress bigwigs for decades in the past. Now the fight is with Modi in power at the Centre. But at any cost, Telangana will not bow down to the hegemony of Delhi,” he said, adding that it was ridiculous on part of Rahul Gandhi to talk about corruption with the ‘cash for vote’ accused Revanth Reddy on his side.

Earlier, Rama Rao said there would be policy priorities for the development of women in the State as the party returns to power with K Chandrashekhar Rao as the Chief Minister for the third term. The BRS government with its pro-poor stand was quite successful in reaching out to the needy sections. It was also successful in developing villages and towns alike. Wherever the Chief Minister was addressing party rallies and public meeting, lakhs of people were turning up on their own.

People all over the State were firm on getting Chandrashekhar Rao as the Chief Minister once again. The BRS leadership could provide nine and a half years of stable rule without any unrest or law and order issues. “We could surge ahead with the sole agenda of growth,” he said, also appealing to the electors to ensure that the Kukatpally MLA would get re-elected with the highest majority this time.

